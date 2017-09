× Bernie Sanders to speak in Fulton Thursday

FULTON, MO – US Senator Bernie Sanders is stopping at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri. He’ll give a lecture on American Foreign Policy.

Sanders’ visit is a part of the Green Foundation lecture series.

Tickets for the 11am symposium are sold out.

Over the years it has brought many world leaders to Westminster to deliver significant addresses.

It was during the 1946 lecture series that Sir Winston Churchill delivered his “Iron Curtain” speech.