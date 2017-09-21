Dogs, cats rescued during Hurricane Harvey brought to St Louis

ST. LOUIS – More than 60 dogs and 20 cats that were rescued in areas damaged by Hurricane Harvey have made their way to St. Louis Thursday.

The dogs and cats arrived around 3 p.m. and a big group was ere to welcome them with open arms.

Humane Society teams from St. Louis and Atlanta joined forces to transport 61 dogs and 24 cats from shelters in Florida and Georgia to make room for pets affected by Hurricane Irma.

The group spent the last week making the preparations and trip. The animals should be ready for adoption in the next three days.

So far, 215 dogs and cats have been received by the Humane Society of Missouri since the end of August as a result of hurricanes and flooding.

The animals will be available to adopt at Humane Society locations in St. Louis City, Maryland Heights, and Chesterfield Valley.