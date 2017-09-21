Girls from Missouri Catholic school caught posing with swastika

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A private Catholic school for girls in Kansas City says it has disciplined a group of students who posed at a party with a swastika made from red plastic cups.

Administrators at St. Teresa’s Academy notified parents Monday about the incident but declined to say how the girls were disciplined.

The party occurred last week off school property and after school hours.

The Kansas City Star reports a statement from administrators said the school investigated the girls for underage drinking and potential racial discrimination. City police also were asked to investigate because underage drinking was involved.

St. Teresa’s Academy president Nan Bone said she couldn’t elaborate on details of disciplinary action because of privacy and legal concerns.

