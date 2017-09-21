Police search for missing child and teen after father shot in head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Frightening details concerning a St. Louis child. The 10-year old's sister is wanted for questioning in a shooting. Police are actively looking for the boy and his 16 year old sister.

Tyron Pembrook-Hagood, 10, went missing Sunday, just days after his birthday.

Police say Tyron's sister came from Colorado to live with the boy and their father in the 8700 block of Goodfellow. Something went wrong and allegedly the sister shot their 61-year-old father in the back of the head just before midnight on Sunday. At last report the shooting victim was in critical but stable condition.

Authorities believe Tyron left the home willingly with his sister. Now police are looking for both of them. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children warns anyone who sees Tyron or his sister to not approach them and use extreme caution. They want you to immediately contact law enforcement.

Wednesday the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said they are looking for a 10-year-old boy from St. Louis. Hagood was last seen on September 15.

Tyron is described as an African-American male, with brown hair, brown eyes, stands 4' 10" and weighs around 85lbs.

If you’ve seen Tyron Pembrook-Hagood, please call the St. Louis police department 314-444-5555, 911, 1-800-843-5678 or CrimeStoppers 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).