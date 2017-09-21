Police union leader, Pi pizzeria owner to meet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The owner of a St. Louis-area pizzeria chain and a police union leader are seeking to arrange a meeting after the restauranteur's social media criticism of officers led to a boycott and hundreds of angry phone calls.

Pi Pizzeria owner Chris Sommers says his restaurants have received hundreds of ``ugly'' phone calls since he criticized police on Friday. That was the day former police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of first-degree murder in the death of a black man, setting off demonstrations.

Sommers posted messages and video critical of the way police responded to protests.

The group Blue Lives Matter posted an account of Sommers' criticism, and many police supporters have made angry calls to Sommers' restaurants.

Jeff Roorda of the St. Louis Police Officers Association says he is willing to meet with Sommers. Roorda says the union has suffered backlash, too, including vandalism at its headquarters.