Rolla man arrested for impersonating police officer

ROLLA, MO — A Phelps County man accused of posing as a police officer has been taken into custody by the real police.

Rolla police arrested Thomas Parkinson, 23, after he allegedly used a black Dodge Charger equipped with emergency lights to pull someone over Wednesday night in a residential area at 4th and Walnut.

The victims contacted police after they said Thompson alleged a traffic violation and made several threatening statements.

“He just asked the driver for his name and then from there he made some threats to the gentleman about his driving and that he was off-duty and that when he was back on duty he would see him again,” said Detective Sgt. Hank Harper, Rolla Police Department.

Parkinson, an Edgar Springs native, was arrested Thursday morning without incident during a traffic stop on southbound Highway 63.

Rolla police said only volunteer firefighters are permitted to have emergency lights and sirens on their personal vehicles. The investigation will continue as police determine why the suspect had the equipment on his car.