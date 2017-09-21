SIUE students respond to hate incidents on campus

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) _ Students at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville are responding to incidents of racism on campus by writing messages of peace on a door propped up in the campus quad.

Messages like “Not on my campus” and “We have more similarities than differences” were written on the door in response to racial slurs left on a student’s on-campus apartment door. In addition, a Confederate flag was painted on the boulder in the middle of the quad. Both incidents occurred in the past week.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports Chancellor Randy Pembrook said SIUE police are investigating.

In response to the incidents, the women’s studies department and students planned the Door Project. Passing students, faculty and staff were encouraged Wednesday to write messages of peace and anti-racism.