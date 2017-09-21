SSM Health Medical Minute: Prostate Cancer is the most common cancer in men

Dr. Zachary Hamilton, SLUCare Urologist at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital says, “the vast majority of prostate cancers are localized and most men who have prostate cancer won’t actually die because of treatments and things that we have available.”
Doctors have known for more than a decade that prostate cancer is over-diagnosed and over-treated, putting men at risk for other problems to remove what might have been a slow-growing, non-lethal cancer. Most non-aggressive forms can go without immediate treatment and be monitored every 6 to 12 months.
For more information on the PSA Screening Test and Prostate Cancer click here: http://www.ssmhealth.com/cancer/type/genitourinary/prostate/
