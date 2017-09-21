SSM Health Medical Minute: Prostate Cancer is the most common cancer in men

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness month (week is Sept. 17-24). Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among American men after skin cancer but it can often be treated successfully. Dr. Hamilton specializes in urologic oncology including kidney, bladder, prostate and testicular cancers. Prostate Cancers usually grow slowly, most men with prostate cancer are older than 65 and do not die from the disease.

Dr. Zachary Hamilton, SLUCare Urologist at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital says, “the vast majority of prostate cancers are localized and most men who have prostate cancer won’t actually die because of treatments and things that we have available.”

Doctors have known for more than a decade that prostate cancer is over-diagnosed and over-treated, putting men at risk for other problems to remove what might have been a slow-growing, non-lethal cancer. Most non-aggressive forms can go without immediate treatment and be monitored every 6 to 12 months.

