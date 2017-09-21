Stockley protesters peacefully gather outside St. Louis Galleria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Dozens of protestors took to the streets in Richmond Heights, stopping traffic during Wednesday night's rush hour. They marched to the St. Louis Galleria where they were met by police, who kept them from entering the mall.

That's when they moved into the middle of Brentwood Boulevard.

Police did not prevent them from stopping traffic on Brentwood but when the crowd headed towards Interstate 64/40, police moved in. Officers prevented the demonstrators from getting on to the interstate during the evening rush hour.

Business owners in the area say the protesters were peaceful and polite. St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger says, "That's the way they should be."