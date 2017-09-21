‘This moves me to tears’ Couple honors late son with touching family photo

KENDALLVILLE, IN – An Indiana couple posed for a family portrait with their newborn daughter. It was a tribute to Gloria and Steve Kimmel’s 14-month-old son who died from spinal muscular atrophy in 2015.

The photo went viral after her sister posted it to Twitter with this caption, “My sister & her husband got tattoos of angel wings after their son died 2 yrs ago. They had a baby girl in June. This moves me to tears.”

The couple each got a single tattoo of an angel wing soon after their son, Isaac, died. When placed together they create a pair of wings that represent their son.

“Wishing my special angel a happy 3rd birthday in heaven today. I remember so vividly when he first entered this world and the absolute devastation of when he left it. Most importantly I remember all the love we shared with him and the love he gave us in his short 14 months.

It is hard to believe that if he were here I would have a 3 year old. I look around the house imagining him running around getting into things and what life would be like if he were still here. How excited he would be getting to meet his new sister here in a handful of weeks. Me getting to hold my two babes in my arms. Instead I look to heaven and remember he is the one who holds me in his arms now. He lives in perfect peace in paradise, so until that day we are together again, I look to heaven and I am close to him again.”

People Magazine reports that: “Isaac was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy type 1, also known as Werdnig-Hoffmann disease, in 2014. The Muscular Dystrophy Association and the National Institute of Health say infants who develop SMA type 1 have muscle weakness, breathing distress and a weak cry due to loss of lower motor neurons in the spinal cord and brain stem. They also experience difficulty swallowing and sucking and do not reach the point of being able to sit up or stand by themselves. It affects 1 in 10,000 infants worldwide, and a majority do not live past two years of age because of respiratory failure.”