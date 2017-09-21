‘White Allies Only’ rally planned in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) _Another protest is planned for Thursday evening in St. Louis, but this time, the demonstrators are expected to be largely white.

Organizers have called a “White Allies Only” rally for 6:30 p.m. at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis. Protest organizer Cori Bush says the goal is to show that there are many white people who support the Black Lives Matter movement.

The protest is the latest of several since las Friday, when a judge acquitted former police officer Jason Stockley, who is white, in the 2011 shooting death of a black man, 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

The Thursday night protest is set to take place just blocks from Busch Stadium, where Billy Joel is scheduled to perform. Busch Stadium officials say security plans are in place but have declined to offer specific details.