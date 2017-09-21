Woman dragged out of vehicle by her hair during road rage beating

TAMPA, Fla. — Two women face battery and burglary charges after an apparent road rage beating near Tampa on Monday, according to WTVT.

Alicia Nicole Scarduzio, 20, and Kelly Lyn Gemberling, 49, are both accused of pulling a woman out of her car and attacking her during rush hour on Monday.

“It was vicious and it was scary,” an eyewitness told WTVT. “I felt like I was watching those fight videos that you see online.”

The incident started when a car driving aggressively cut off several vehicles. The car attempted to drive around a vehicle driven by the victim, but it was stuck at a red light.

The eyewitness said Scarduzio and Gemberling then jumped out of their vehicle and attacked the victim. She said one of the suspects jumped in the victim’s vehicle, “slammed it in park,” and pulled the victim out of the vehicle by her hair.

A bystander and a deputy eventually stopped the attack.

Pasco Sheriff’s Capt. Stephen Hartnett originally said they were working to determine who started the fight, however, both women were arrested on Wednesday, according to an update from WTVT.