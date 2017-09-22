Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, Mo. _Jess Pryles, BBQ personality and cookbook author, joined us at FOX 2 to discuss the 13th Annual Wildwood BBQ Bash. The bash, presented by St. Louis Home Fires, is scheduled for September 22, 23, & 24.

It's the 9th year in Wildwood and its first year to be held at St. Louis Community College's Wildwood campus.

Event hours:

Friday - 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Sunday - 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Important: no pets - no coolers - no weapons - lawn chairs welcome, but consider you may need to transport them on a shuttle bus.