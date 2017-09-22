ACLU of Missouri sues St. Louis for mistreatment of protesters

ST. LOUIS, MO — Protesters took to the streets on week ago after the ruling in the JAson Stockley case. Many demonstrations have been peaceful but police have been present. Over one hundred people have been arrested. Some of them face charges for destructive activity.

The ACLU says that the lawsuit focuses on police misconduct with chemical weapons, interfering with video of police activity and violating due process during Sunday night’s “kettling” incident in downtown St. Louis.

“While long shifts and being the subject of the protest is understandably challenging for police, that is no excuse for violating the Constitution,” said Tony Rothert, legal director of the ACLU of Missouri.