ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Actress Keesha Sharp joined us via satellite to discuss the season premiere of Lethal Weapon. The show is set to air Tuesday, September 26 on FOX at 7 p.m.
Actress Keesha Sharp talks season premiere of ‘Lethal Weapon’
