Boy, 10 and 16-year-old sister found after father shot in head

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _St. Louis police have located a ten-year-old boy and his 16-year-old sister, who vanished Sunday night after their father was shot.

Investigators say Tyron Pembrook-Gagood’s sister came from Colorado to live with her brother and father in their north St. Louis home. She allegedly shot their father in the head Sunday.

They were found safe around 11:30 p.m. Thursday near Goodfellow and Natural Bridge.

Their father is in critical but stable condition. Police believe Tyron willingly left with his sister after the shooting.