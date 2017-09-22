Ed Sheeran coming to Busch Stadium next September

ST. LOUIS – After cancelling a concert at the last minute last week, Ed Sheeran will return to St. Louis next September for a performance at Busch Stadium.

The St. Louis Cardinals made the announcement Friday afternoon on their website. They stated that he will make his St. Louis debut on September 6, 2018 at 7:00 pm. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 20, 2017.

Here’s the announcement:

“Get ready to Sing St. Louis! Ed Sheeran will make his debut at Busch Stadium on September 6, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. We know you’ll be Thinking (and singing) Out Loud to some of Ed’s biggest hits. You’ll want to keep these memories in more than a Photograph so make sure to mark the date on your calendar! Tickets for this highly anticipated show go on sale Friday, October 20.”