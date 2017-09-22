× Governor Greitens orders flags to half-staff in honor of fallen soldier from St. Louis County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Eric Greitens has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff to honor Sergeant Sean Devoy, a 28-year-old from Ballwin, who died in the line of duty during a training exercise at Fort Hood, Texas on September 12, 2017. Staff Sergeant Devoy was a member of the United Stated Army.

All U.S. and Missouri flags at all state buildings in Missouri and the City of St. Louis will be flown at half-staff on September 25, 2017. Flags in St. Louis County will also be flown at half-staff from September 26 to October 1, 2017.

This is a portion of the statement released by Gov. Greitens:

“Staff Sergeant Devoy was a flight medic assigned to the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. His awards and decorations include the Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Aviation Badge, and the Combat Medical Badge. “