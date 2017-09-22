Illinois governor vetoes data privacy measure

CHICAGO (AP) – Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has vetoed legislation requiring mobile applications that track user locations to get permission first and to outline how that data will be used.

The Republican on Friday called the measure “an unnecessary and byzantine layer of state regulation” that would harm business and deter technology companies from locating in Illinois. He says consumer privacy issues should be handled through federal regulation.

Business groups applauded the veto, while supporters of the bill said Rauner “chose big business over protecting Illinois citizens.”

Illinois Public Interest Research Group Director Abe Scarr says the recent data breach at credit-reporting agency Equifax shows “what can go wrong when vat amounts of private personal information is collected, stored and shared and sold in the big-data economy.”

___

The bill is HB3449