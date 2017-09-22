Illinois receives $110M in emergency preparedness grants

CHICAGO (AP) _ Illinois is receiving more than $110 million in federal grants to help prevent and respond to terrorism and other emergencies.

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced the funding from the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday.

Durbin says recent terror attacks around the world have underscored the “grim reality” that Illinois must be prepared to address emergency events, including acts of terrorism.

More than $68 million will go to the city of Chicago, while the state is receiving $16.4 million to help implement homeland security strategies. The Will County Sheriff’s Office, the village of Romeoville and Cook County are among the entities receiving Port Security Grants.

The Chicago Transit Authority also is receiving $10.2 million.