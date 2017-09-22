Missouri man sentenced for hitting officer with car

ROCK HILL, Mo. – A Missouri man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for ramming a car into a suburban St. Louis police officer, causing the officer to fracture his elbow and skull.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 23-year-old Deandre Blevins, of Wentzville, was sentenced Thursday. He pleaded no contest earlier to first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and armed criminal action. Authorities say Rock Hill Officer Steven Sperber was investigating an unrelated vehicle in February 2016 when he was hit as he approached Blevins’ parked car. He suffered bleeding around the brain.

Blevins sped away, clipped a Porsche and two other vehicles on a dealer’s lot in Kirkwood before crashing into a utility pole. A woman and two 16-year-old boys who were passengers in the car also were hurt.

