Moonlight Ramble bike ride delayed again for protests

ST. LOUIS, MO — Saturday’s Moonlight Ramble bike ride through downtown St. Louis has been delayed again. This is the third time organizers have postponed the popular event.

It was supposed to be held last weekend but moved to tomorrow because of recent protests. City officials have now told event organizers to postpone Saturday’s ride due to security concerns.

Storms forced the event to be moved from its original date in August. Organizers now say they’re working on a new date in October.