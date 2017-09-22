Officials: Illinois motorist intentionally hit road workers

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A southern Illinois man faces felony charges after officials said he intentionally drove his vehicle into two road construction workers trying to divert him from a construction zone.

The Belleville News Democrat reports 36-year-old Benjamin Dorrington of Fairview Heights was charged Thursday with two counts of aggravated battery. Police say Dorrington on Monday drove past “road closed” signs in Fairview Heights and bumped into the workers with his vehicle, continuing through the construction zone when the workers tried to show him where to turn.

Prosecutors say they don’t know Dorrington’s motivation. They say Dorrington “knowingly made physical contact of a provoking nature” with the workers.

Dorrington was released on bond. Court records don’t list a defense attorney and he doesn’t have a listed phone number where he could be reached for comment.