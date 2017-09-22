One dead, one injured in south St. Louis County shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH COUNTY, Mo. _One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at the Jefferson Townhomes complex near Jefferson Barracks in south St. Louis County. Police received a call about a shooting around 6:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers from the South County precinct found one male victim dead, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Shortly after, police were called to a home around the corner where a 14-year-old boy was also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the teen was shot at the original location, but ran to the new location after being shot.

A witness to the incident says she was leaving to go to work when she heard gunshots. At that point, she saw multiple people running from a residence. She then saw those same individuals in a car pulling away from the scene.

The witness got into her car and attempted to pull out of the spot once again when she spotted a male who was visibly shot in the abdomen area and he asked her to call an ambulance.

She took the victim back to her home, sat him down in a chair, and they called for help.

Police say the 14-year-old shooting victim is expected to survive. There is no word on the identity of the victims.

Police say they have all persons of interest in custody in this case.