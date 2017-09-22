Police activity on Washington University Campus; Construction halted

ST. LOUIS, MO — Work at a construction site on the Washington University campus has been suspended. There is police activity at the east end of the Danforth Campus.

The University has not explained why construction has been suspended. They did release this statement:

“Work on the construction site at the east end of the Danforth Campus at Washington University in St. Louis has been temporarily suspended pending investigation of an incident that occurred this early morning.

The Washington University Police Department is leading the investigation in partnership with St. Louis County.

No further details are available at this time.”