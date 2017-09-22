Protesters spend Friday evening marching in downtown St. Charles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (AP) - About 150 protesters gathered outside the St. Louis Outlet Mall in the north St. Louis County town of Hazelwood.

But the mall and all its stores had closed early on Friday because of the planned protests. So organizers had everyone carpool to nearby St. Charles, which was overrun with thousands of people attending an Oktoberfest event.

The protesters marched on St. Charles' Main Street, but no problems were reported.

Protests have occurred around the St. Louis area since a judge ruled Sept. 15 that white former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley was not guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith, who was black.