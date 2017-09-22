Shop high-end designer apparel at ‘A Taste of Luxurie Boutique’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _”Don’t Spend a Fortune, Just Look Like You Did!” That’s the motto at A Taste of Luxurie Boutique, in the Central West End. The full-service boutique specializes high-end designer apparel including, handbags, shoes and accessories at affordable prices.

Owner Tiana Jones joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with more on her exclusive items. Her lovely models also gave us a preview!

A Taste of Luxurie Boutique

364 North Boyle Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63108

(314) 534-3800

To learn more visit: Facebook.com/A-Taste-of-Luxurie-Boutique