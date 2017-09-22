Sturgill Simpson applauds fan’s ‘epic’ worm after security escorts him from St. Louis concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Security escorted a man off the stage at the Fabulous Fox Theater Thursday night. He did the worm on stage during the Sturgill Simpson concert.

Sturgill Simpson posted his reaction to Instagram. It is one of only 11 posts to his account that has 141,000 followers.

"To the dude that busted out the worm across the entirety of the stage tonight in St Louis, we are very sorry security escorted you out.

We don't normally (actually we instruct house security not to) remove people from shows for any reason other than fighting. Had I known you were being booted I would have stopped them. Im pretty sure you were one of the military dudes I met pre-show and your worm was highly advanced, dare I say EPIC sir, and you are welcome back anytime. Hats off brother!!!

However with that said, this is not an open invitation to all to worm..but should any of you choose to worm across the stage at my show you better bring that. Nobody wants to see a weak worm get busted out in front of a sold out theater...jus sayin."