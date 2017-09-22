Three eighth grade heroes steer bus to safety becomes incoherent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — You never know when you might be needed to jump into action to stop an accident.

Three eighth grade boys--Vernon Brown, Emilio Stewart and Alex Fischer--from Rogers Middle School in Affton are being hailed as heroes for their actions on a bus. They managed to stop their school bus safely when the driver suffered a medical condition.

“I feel amazing. I never expected this to happen. I'm just glad things went well because they could have escalated,” Stewart said.

Alex Fischer was waiting to get off at his stop at Chippewa and Michigan. He asked his friends for help after realizing the driver was incoherent and the bus was moving.

“Yeah, it was really scary. I hit the brakes as fast as I could to stop bus. It was crazy. Bus driver was shaking,”French said.

Emilio and Vernon Brown called quickly called 911 and helped Alex slow the bus before it hit anything else in its path. The door would not open, but a man nearby jumped through a window and put the bus in park before it hit anything.

"I feel like a hero. I'm just glad I get to help somebody. Like this is crazy. I didn't know we would get so much stuff. I'm actually proud of myself,” said Vernon Brown.

The boys were showered with resolutions, proclamations and gifts by Missouri state representatives, St. Louis County Police, Affton Fire Protection, St. Louis County Council, County Executive Steve Stenger and Missouri Central Bus.

"It's a happy day for me. I'm glad my family came out,”Fischer said.

Missouri Central Bus gave each of the boys a $200 gift certificate. Each one received $500 savings bonds.