ST. LOUIS (KTVI)- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, September 23-24, 2017

Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 23-24 Venue: Soulard Park, St. Louis, MO

Time: 10:00am-6:00pm both days

The annual event will feature Hispanic Folkloric dancers, over 70 booths and the Los Ninos Kids Corner with piñatas and traditional Hispanic games. The Low Rider Car Cruise on Sunday, September 24 at 1pm.

http://www.hispanicfestivalstl.com/index.php/greater-st-louis-hispanic-festival

Oktoberfest

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 23-24 Venue: Frontier Park, Saint Charles, MO

Saturday: 10am-11pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm

St. Charles celebrates its German heritage with family fun, a Saturday parade, vintage car show, wiener takes all Dachshund races, 5K Run, and German genealogy/history. There is also a children's area complete with magic and children's shows, face and pumpkin painting, and more.

http://saintcharlesoktoberfest.com/

St. Louis Renaissance Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 23-24 Venue: Rotary Park, Wentzville, MO

Time: 10:00am-6:00pm both days Admission: Adults: $18.95 Kids 5-12 $11.95

Travel back in time and step into a 16th century village called Petit Lyon. Immerse yourself in the costumes and mannerisms of the era. Thrill to the exploits of jousting knights on thundering steeds. Roam the village shops as artisans demonstrate period skills. Feast on delicious food while strolling minstrels entertain.

http://www.stlrenfest.com/

Vulture Awareness Day

Date: Saturday, September 23 Venue: World Bird Sanctuary, Valley Park, MO

Time: 10:00am – 4:00pm Admission: Free

Come out and celebrate Vultures & National Public Lands Day! Vulture Flight shows at 11:30am, 1:30pm and 3:30pm. Take part in a Vulture Themed Scavenger Hunt. There will also be clean up and maintenance of nearby trails. To sign up email:volunteer@worldbirdsanctuary.org

http://www.worldbirdsanctuary.org/events/

Edwardsville Art Fair

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 23-24 Venue: City Park, Edwardsville, IL

Saturday: Noon-10pm, Sunday: 11:00am-3:00pm

The Fair celebrates the original works of approximately 100 accomplished artists from around the area and beyond. There is also live entertainment on the bandstand including dance groups, choirs and other musicians and the delicious food and drink from local eateries. Bad weather site: Edwardsville High School Gymnasium

http://edwardsvilleartscenter.com/edwardsville-art-fair-2/

St. Louis Hills Art In The Park

Date: Sunday, September 24 Venue: Francis Park, South St. Louis, MO

Time: 10:00am-6:00pm Admission: Free

Enjoy art, music and food surrounding the majestic lily pond at the center of the park.

http://artintheparkstl.com/

Wings & Wheels Car Show

Date: Saturday, September 24 Venue: St. Louis Regional Airport, Bethalto, IL

Time: 9:00am-2:00pm Admission & Parking: Free

The region’s big car show. Coordinated by the Bethalto Jaycees, this year’s event will feature new technology, antique autos, hot rods, custom cars and motorcycles. There will be static airplanes displays too. Although the cars and display planes will be gone on Sunday, September 25, kids age 8-17 can return with their parents for free flights sponsored by the EAA Chapter 864 Young Eagles. Advance registration is encouraged for the free flights and kids can sign up Saturday. Horses from the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary in Alhambra will be available to view and pet as well.

http://stlouisregional.com/airports-22nd-annual-open-house/

Lincoln Place Heritage Festival

Date: Saturday, September 23 Venue: Lincoln Place Community Center, Granite City, IL

Time: 11:00am-5:00pm Admission: Free

Celebrates Granite City's ethnic and immigrant history. This event features the folk cultures of Armenia, Macedonia, Bulgaria, Hungary, Mexico, Russia, Romania, Croatia, and Scotland.

https://lincolnplaceheritage.wordpress.com/2011/04/10/hello-world/

Championship Bull Riding

Date: Saturday, September 23 Venue: Monroe County Fairgrounds Park, Waterloo, IL

Time: Gates open at 5 pm, Show starts at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $20.00 per person, under 10 years old Free

35 of the Championship Bull Riding’s greatest cowboys will do battle against the toughest 2000 lbs., four legged bovine athletes in the country. Event benefit of the Waterloo Optimist Club helping area youth. Live entertainment and autograph session afterwards.

http://www.waterlooiloptimist.org/index.php/bull-ride

Moonlight Ramble

Date: Saturday, September 23 Venue: 8th and Cerre, Downtown St. Louis

Events begin at 9:00pm

The world’s longest running nighttime bike ride. Riders can choose a short (9.5 mile) and long (18.5 mile) ride, both start at Midnight. An after-party follows the rides.

http://moonlightramble.com/