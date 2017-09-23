Deck and Patio Living turns the fire pit into a party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The weather will be changing very soon and that means it'll be time to put your fire pit to use. If you're thinking about getting a fire pit, or wanting to spice up your outdoor Autumn entertaining, Blazin Beats Fire Pits may be just what you need...it turns the fire pit into a party.

These fire pits play music while the flames dance to the beats. They have Bluetooth technology or can be used with an auxiliary cord. They can also be delivered to your house in one piece and hooked up to either natural gas or propane.

For more information, visit: www.deckandpatioliving.com