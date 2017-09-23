Deputy shot; stopped vehicle sought after 2 police chases

ROCKFORD, Ill. – A sheriff’s deputy in northern Illinois has been shot and wounded in Rockford after stopping a vehicle that had been involved in earlier police chases.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana tells the Rockford Register Star that the deputy was shot at least three times after 1 a.m. Saturday after the driver began running from the vehicle. The driver has not been arrested.

Caruana says police had twice earlier tried to stop the vehicle, but called off the chases.

The deputy was shot in the shoulder and back. Caruana says he was undergoing surgery at a hospital. His wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.