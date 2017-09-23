Driver praised for getting students off burning school bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A school district in Kansas City is praising a bus driver for safely getting 34 children off a bus before it went up in flames.

D’Anthony Gildon was driving a bus for the Hickman Mills district Thursday when he realized smoke was coming from the bus.

Gildon pulled over and directed the students out of the rear exit door because by then the bus was in flames in the front.

The Kansas City Star reports the bus was engulfed in flames within minutes after the children got off the bus.

Drivers in the district had just participated in safety drills that included emergency evacuations. An official with Apple Bus Company said Gildon followed the training perfectly.

The bus recently passed inspection. The cause of the fire is being investigated.