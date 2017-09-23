G.I.F.T.E.D. music mentoring program’s special benefit concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - G.I.F.T.E.D (God's Intelligent Fortified Talented & Educated Dreamers) is being launched Saturday evening, September 23, with a special, "Celebrating the Gift in You" benefit concert. The concert starts at 6pm at the Ark of Safety Christian Church in St. Charles.

G.I.F.T.E.D. brings positive influence to local youth through quality music mentorship. Their mission is to foster positive connection and intellectual growth through these mentorships.