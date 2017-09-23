Mayor Krewson responds to criticism for hugging Anthony Lamar Smith’s mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - On Saturday, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson responded to criticism she has received for hugging Anthony Lamar Smith's mother after the city’s Board of Alderman passed a resolution Friday remembering the man killed by former police officer Jason Stockley.

Krewson said, "I've gotten a lot of criticism for that, but I'm not going to back away from hugging a mom. I'm just not. I'm a mom, many people are moms, and it's just the compassionate thing to do. I am sorry that her son died.”