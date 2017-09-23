Arrests made after protesters march inside Galleria mall

ST. LOUIS, MO – Protesters marched inside the St. Louis Galleria mall Saturday at around 1pm. A St. Louis Public Radio reporter says that mall police blocked the escalators and at least on entrance.

Demonstrators were circling on the main level. This caused many stores to close on the lower level.

St. Louis County Police say they warned demonstrators to leave. They tweeted this message, “Dispersal orders given loud and clear after destructive actions at the Galleria. Arrests appear to be imminent.”

It is not clear what property was being destroyed. But arrests were made near the escalators. People at the mall recorded officers detaining several demonstrators. They posted the images to social media. You can see their posts archived below.

Jason Stockley and his partner sought to question Anthony Lamar Smith after witnessing what they thought was a drug transaction. After a chase, Stockley shot Smith five times, caiming Smith had a gun. Prosecutors said Stockley planted the weapon in Smith’s car.

A judge acquitted Stockley on Sept. 15, setting off protests. The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri on Friday filed a lawsuit over police treatment of protesters.