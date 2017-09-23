Saint Louis University kicks off 200th anniversary with Mass under the Arch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Saint Louis University kicked off the celebration of its 200-year anniversary with a Mass under the Gateway Arch on Saturday. The outdoor Mass began at 5:30 p.m. and was followed by family fun, including music by the LustreLights, food trucks, face painting, magicians and inflatables along Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard. A fireworks show ended the festivities.

For more on the history on SLU and future 200th birthday celebrations, visit https://www.slu.edu/bicentennial/index.php.