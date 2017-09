Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Halloween is quickly approaching and that means it's time for Scarefest's 2017 season. This year, Scarefest haunts are bigger and scarier.

There are two different haunts this year...The Darkness and Creepyworld.

The Darkness is located next to Soulard Market and also has a brand new 3-minute escape room. Creepyworld is located in Fenton, MO next to Koller Plastics.

For more information, visit: www.scarefest.com and www.stlouisescape.com