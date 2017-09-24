Arts Pop: The Muny’s ups and downs of 1929-1938

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - In 1919, the Municipal Opera of St. Louis debuted with a performance of Robin Hood. “The Muny” as is was quickly called has been entertaining St. Louis ever since. In 2018, the Forest Park staple will celebrate its 100th season. With its giant stage and nearly 11,000 seats, the Muny is the biggest and oldest musical-theater venue in the country.

Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch are taking a look back at the history of the Muny, decade by decade. This week, theatre critic Judith Newmark looks back on the decade of 1929-1938. It was a time of deep lows and high highs for the outdoor theatre.

The shows for the Muny’s 2018 season are expected to be announced October 12, 2017.

The Missouri History Museum is also planning a special exhibit on the Muny’s 100 years.