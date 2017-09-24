Bannon: Worry about ‘corrupt’ GOP establishment

ST. LOUIS – President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon says conservatives needn’t worry about Democrats but instead what he calls the “corrupt and incompetent Republican establishment.”

Bannon spoke Sunday to about 400 people at a rally inside a St. Louis hotel. It was hosted by Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, a spinoff of the conservative think tank Eagle Forum that Schlafly founded and led until her death last year at age 92.

The rally came at a tense time in St. Louis, which has had protests since a mid-September verdict acquitting a white former police officer in the killing of a black suspect. A small number of demonstrators stood outside the hotel.

Bannon left his White House post in August after a turbulent seven months. He immediately returned to Breitbart News, which he led before joining Trump’s campaign.