Bishop DuBourg keeping football program but ending series with St. Mary’s

ST. LOUIS, MO- A rivalry that began in 1957 and may be the second longest running high school football series west of the Mississippi river is coming to an end.

Bishop DuBourg High School announced Friday that the annual “shoe game”, which it lost 65-22 to St. Mary’s, would be the last game the two Catholic schools would play on the gridiron.

In a statement, the school said playing the game was no longer in the school’s best interest and that it was “no longer beneficial to either team for a myriad of reasons.”

The statement said the school’s demographics, (Bishop DuBourg is split 50-50 between boys and girls, while St. Mary’s is all male) has made the game “hardly a fair comptition” over the past two decades, but was vehement in saying that the school was keeping a football program and the school is not closing. The schools will still compete in other sports.

“It is unfortunate that so many alumni – from both schools – have taken to social media to spread falsehoods and negativity regarding this decision. We regret the disappointment it has caused many alumni, friends, families, and supporters of both schools who are nostalgic for the rivalry and are saddened to see it coming to an end. We understand this feeling, and we apologize for the circumstances, however we stand firmly behind our decision and feel it is the absolute best scenario for the future of our programs. We appreciate everyone’s understanding of this decision.”

A St. Mary’s official could not be reached for comment Sunday.

The two schools will face off on the soccer pitch this coming Friday in a contest Bishop DuBourg says is a “much stronger representation of the competitive spirit” between them,