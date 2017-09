Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGETON, Mo. - The ToyMan Show is happening Sunday, September 24th, at Machinists Hall in Bridgeton, MO.

Butch Patrick, the actor of Eddie Munster, makes a celebrity appearance at KTVI and will be at the show answering questions from fans and signing autographs. He will also have many items for sale, including some collectables.

For more information, visit: www.toymanshow.com