Cheers as arrested protesters released from St. Louis County jail

ST. LOUIS – Protesters who were arrested at an unruly demonstration at a suburban St. Louis shopping mall are out of jail amid cheers from demonstrators. Several people gathered at the St. Louis County Justice Center Sunday afternoon, a day after 22 protesters were arrested at the St. Louis Galleria in Richmond Heights.

Among those released Sunday was the Rev. Karla Frye. Protesters claim Frye was choked by police.

Frye is charged with assault, rioting and two counts of resisting arrest. A court document released Sunday accuses her of jumping on the back of a police officer, injuring the officer.

Rev. Karla Frye is released from the #STL county jail after being arrested yesterday at the Galleria. $1K bond collected from supporters. pic.twitter.com/5ro3SFkDX3 — Robert Cohen (@kodacohen) September 24, 2017

Six other protesters were charged with rioting and resisting arrest. The 15 others will be referred to Richmond Heights Municipal Court for local charges.

The protest was one of several since mid-September, when a judge acquitted former police officer Jason Stockley of first-degree murder in the death of a black drug suspect.