CJ’s Journey and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

ST. LOUIS - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and CJ's Journey is a St. Louis organization that raises money for Washington University Sarcoma research.

CJ's Journey's mission is:

"To provide hope to and assist children, young adults and their families with childhood cancer;

to raise funding for childhood cancer research; to assist other organizations that provide funding and support to patients and families affected by childhood cancer; and to raise awareness and educate the public about childhood cancer."

For more information on how you can help, visit: www.cjsjourney.org