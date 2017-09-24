Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival reaches out to Mexican, Puerto Rican disaster victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - The Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival held in Soulard this weekend took on an even bigger meaning this year. Not only did the event celebrate the Hispanic culture but it also raised money and awareness for those affected by hurricanes and earthquakes.

Rescue operations continue in Mexico where a devastating earthquake has reportedly taken 300 lives. Visitors to this year’s festival in St. Louis were given an opportunity to donate money to help survivors.

“It’s just sad seeing all the destruction there and not being able to get to the people who are down there,” said Victor Espinoza with Hispanic Festival Inc.

The Puerto Rican Society of St. Louis was also raising money for survivors of Hurricane Maria.

“There’s some of us we still haven’t communicated with our families,” said Angel Recci, president of the Puerto Rican Society of St. Louis. “But at the same time this is the best time we can get together as a community and at least give something to Puerto Rico.”

You can donate to relief efforts in Puerto Rico at http://www.sprstlouis.com/.