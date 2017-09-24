Investigation underway after man found dead at Berkeley apartment complex

BERKELEY, MO – An investigation in underway after the body of man was located in Berkeley Sunday morning. Around 9:45am, Berkeley police responded to the 6000 block of Madison Avenue for a person down. When officers arrived, they realized the man lying inside the common area of the Madison Manor apartment complex was deceased.

Paramedics initially believed the cause of death to be a possible overdose. But a medical transport team later observed at least one recent wound to the body. The type of wound is unknown.

The City of Berkeley Police Department requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department. The incident is now under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Once the victim is positively identified and next of kin notified, the man’s name will be release.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information.