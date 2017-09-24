Post Scripts – A week of protests after the Stockley ruling

ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on Post-Scripts Fox 2’s Mike Colombo and Post-Dispatch national and political editor Christopher Ave were joined by Fox 2’s Elliot Davis. The discussion focused on events of the past week following the “not-guilty” ruling in the Jason Stockley murder trial.

Elliot Davis described his experiences covering the protests. The group also debated a release from St. Louis mayor Lyda Krewson’s office saying the call to action detailed in the Ferguson report is St. Louis’ way forward.

Other topics included a new Rasmussen reports national telephone and online survey of 1,000 American adults. It found nearly half of the people surveyed think the unrest in St. Louis is fueled by criminals seizing an opportunity.

32 percent of American adults think the demonstrations here is primarily legitimate outrage over what happened.

47 percent believe it`s mostly criminals taking advantage of a situation.

21 percent are not sure.

This week’s Post Scripts also touched on the St. Louis board of alderman passing a resolution honoring Anthony Lamar Smith. With Smith’s mother in attendance, alderman John Collins-Muhammad, who introduced the resolution said smith’s mother, “had to wait six years for justice which she still did not get.”

Mayor Lyda Krewson and Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed hugged Annie Smith after the board unanimously passed the resolution.