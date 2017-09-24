Rat Rods take over north St. Louis streets for Shapiro Steelfest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Natural bridge Road in north St. Louis turned into a showroom Sunday for the Shapiro Steelfest

The event is hosted by Shapiro Metal Supply and is known as one of the best places in the world to see Rat Rods. Guests enjoyed free entertainment and food, but were asked to make a donation. The event benefits Backstoppers, Inc. and the St. Louis Fischer House for Veterans.

Shapiro Metal Supply has raised more than $150,000 for charity since starting the Steelfest six years ago.