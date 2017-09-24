St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week – Garrett Marti – 9/23/17

Highland quarterback Garrett Marti is the St. Luke's Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week for Saturday, September 23, 2017. Marti, the Bulldogs quarterback on their football team, has led them to a perfect 5-0 start this season. Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate the story on Garrett Marti.

 