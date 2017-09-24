St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week – Garrett Marti – 9/23/17
-
Isaiah Williams – St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – 9/2/17
-
Retina damage after the eclipse
-
Adopt a new pet during ‘National Farm Animals Awareness Week’
-
Illinois teen rescued from 2 Texas sex traffickers
-
Kurt Warner Hall of Fame Preview on Sports Final
-
-
Inside the Academy: Meet Recruit Trevor Green
-
Mummies get CT scans in Kansas City
-
Pet of the Week: MEHS seeking litter sponsor
-
Surveillance video released in racially-charged September 2015 killing
-
Christen Michel Cosmetics: Benefits of dermaplaning
-
-
After fighting for her daughter’s life, mom fears GOP health care bill
-
Bevy Smith talks new show, ‘Page Six TV’
-
Kurt Warner to be inducted into the Pro-Football Hall of Fame