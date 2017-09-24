Sun Run benefits SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Runners and walkers got plenty of sun Sunday morning in downtown St. Louis at the Sun Run to benefit SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital . The 5K and 1-mile fun run supports healthcare provided to more than 200,000 children each year, regardless of their family’s ability to pay.

Locally-born soccer star Lori Chalupny served as honorary chairperson this year and FOX 2 and News 11's own John Brown emceed the event.

The races started and ended at Ballpark Village. Runners battled it out in about a dozen age categories.